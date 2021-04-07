Farmington tops 2021 'Heart Walk' donations

Farmington and North County School held their annual “Heart Walk” competition in February to raise funds for the American Heart Association (AHA).

The Heart Walk is AHAs premier event for raising funds to save lives from this country's No. 1 and No. 5 killers — heart disease and stroke.

St. Francois County's Heart Walk fundraiser was kicked off at the Feb. 2 “Red Out” basketball game held in the Farmington High School Field House and continued through the end of the month.

Jen Rogers, AHA's senior youth market director, released the totals from the month-long event last week.

“This was not a normal year and the St. Francois community really pulled together to make another amazing Heart Walk,” she said. “The impact that this makes on the AHA’s mission each year is unbelievable. It helps to fund research and train people to perform lifesaving CPR, along with teaching children how to eat right, stay active and live healthy lives.”

The grand total raised from this year's Heart Walk competition was $22,990.41, with the Farmington R-7 School District coming out on top in the contest by raising $9,677, of which $2,991 was raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.