 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington tops 2021 'Heart Walk' donations
0 comments

Farmington tops 2021 'Heart Walk' donations

{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington tops 2021 'Heart Walk' donations

For several years, Charlene Bullock has been a top fundraiser for the "Walk to Tackle Heart Disease" in St. Francois County. This year she was once again the "fundraising champion," raising a total of $2,380.

 File photo

Farmington and North County School held their annual “Heart Walk” competition in February to raise funds for the American Heart Association (AHA).

The Heart Walk is AHAs premier event for raising funds to save lives from this country's No. 1 and No. 5 killers — heart disease and stroke.

St. Francois County's Heart Walk fundraiser was kicked off at the Feb. 2 “Red Out” basketball game held in the Farmington High School Field House and continued through the end of the month.

Jen Rogers, AHA's senior youth market director, released the totals from the month-long event last week.

“This was not a normal year and the St. Francois community really pulled together to make another amazing Heart Walk,” she said. “The impact that this makes on the AHA’s mission each year is unbelievable. It helps to fund research and train people to perform lifesaving CPR, along with teaching children how to eat right, stay active and live healthy lives.”

The grand total raised from this year's Heart Walk competition was $22,990.41, with the Farmington R-7 School District coming out on top in the contest by raising $9,677, of which $2,991 was raised by First State Community Bank (FSCB) of Farmington.

The North County School District brought in $6,428, with FSCB of Bonne Terre donating $1,025 of that amount.

Parkland Health Center contributed $4,505, and annual fundraising champion, Charlene Bullock, raised $2,380.

“Every year is the best year for Charlene!” said Rogers.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism
News

Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism

In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism will be holding its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is weird gadget that actually serves a practical purpose...if you don't mind getting some very strange looks from you…

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING
News

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING

Dan and Alex Freund cut the ribbon at the recent grand opening of The Valley medical marijuana dispensary at 800 Valley Creek Drive in Farming…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News