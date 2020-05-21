Farmington Water Park opening with some restrictions

The city of Farmington has announced Phase 2 of the civic center reopening plan will soon be underway. The opening dates for the Farmington Water Park and River's Edge Splash Pad have also been released.
"COVID-19 recommended sanitation and social distancing protocols will be enforced throughout the facilities and all guests are encouraged to follow posted guidelines," said Greg Beavers, city administrator. "Occupancy for all facilities will be limited in accordance with the guidelines for reducing occupancy of shared spaces."
According to Beavers, the River's Edge Splash Pad will open for Spray 'n' Play at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23 and will be available for daily use at no charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 31. Beginning June 1, Spray 'n' Play will be available at no charge from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. Occupancy will be limited to 40 guests.
"Beginning June 1, Farmington Water Park will open for the 2020 season," Beavers said. "Facility hours will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Park occupancy will be limited to 450 guests. Season passes are available for purchase at a discounted rate at the civic center front desk.
"Effective June 1, the civic center pool and gym will reopen and all activities — including youth and adult sport leagues; child care; basketball; volleyball; swim lessons; and open swimming will resume."
Beavers noted that May 25 is the registration deadline for baseball, softball and youth recreational volleyball. Also, children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
"The closure of facilities or limitations on use may be reinstated upon the advice of public health officials due to COVID-19," Beavers said.
A week prior to announcing the water park's opening for the season, the city informed the community that the civic center's first phase of reopening — limited to members only — was slated to begin May 11.
Civic center hours are 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Note that children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Facilities currently available include the indoor track for walking and running; the fitness center, limited to 20 members at a time; all-day lap swimming, limited to one swimmer per lane; and cardio equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical machines.
Activities that remain closed until further notice include gym courts, including basketball, volleyball and pickleball; group exercise classes; open swim; swim lessons; youth leagues; birthday parties; and babysitting.
The city has set up sanitizing stations at key areas in the building and civic center staff will be on hand to sanitize equipment after each use. COVID-19 social distancing and sanitizing protocols will remain in effect throughout the facility.
Also, because of the uncertainty surrounding the civic center's reopening, the city decided to continue suspension of billing for monthly memberships for the remainder of May. Monthly billing is scheduled to resume in June. Members who have purchased semi-annual or annual passes will have their terms extended by 60 days.
For additional information about the water park and/or civic center, visit www.farmington-mo.gov or phone 573-756-0900.
