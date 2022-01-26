Farmington welcomes Parochial Uniform Co. as new industry

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 25, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Bill Dicus, President of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor Orville Woodard welcomed new industry to Farmington this week. Approximately 40 new jobs were created.

Parochial Uniform Company, Inc., formerly of St. Louis, will have its entire manufacturing operations in Farmington. The company manufactures high-quality, distinctive uniforms for parochial schools and academies in Missouri and adjoining states. In addition, they will make men’s trousers

Arthur Poore is President. He has had many years of experience in clothes designing and manufacturing.

He said he chose Farmington for his factory site, because he liked the prospects of securing capable, dependable labor. He said, “I strive to make the best garment possible, and I want employees who take pride in their work. My investigation of the Farmington area indicates that a pool of such help is available. The success of Trimfoot Company and Puritan Fashions are proof, that your people do superior workmanship.”

The securing of this new industry was made possible by the close teamwork of many Farmington people. The actual negotiations were carried on by a special committee, consisting of Bill Dicus, Vernon Giessing and Cecil Hulsey. However, important support was given by the Farmington Trade Area Council, Community Development Committee, City Light & Water Department, and others.

Ralph Dobbs, Director of the Tri-County Development Committee said, “This shows what people can do when everyone is cooperating to improve their community. Farmington has developed an attractive industrial climate. The completion of the new airport, several major improvements to local churches, new schools, the new substation, well, and soon to be new water tower, shows industrial leaders that Farmington is Ready Now.”

In welcoming Mr. Poore, Mayor Woodard said, “Farmington is happy to have you here. We have a good community, and we are trying to make it better. By furnishing job opportunities to our people, you can share the rewards. The City Council joins me in wishing you a most prosperous future here.”

The factory is located at 1 East Liberty. This building is owned by Sheriff and Mrs. Clay Mullins, and was formerly occupied by Suburban Furniture Company. It has approximately 4800 sq. ft. of foot space on each floor. At the present, only the first floor and basement will be used. The second floor is available should it be needed later for future expansion.

President Dicus points out that Farmington is actively seeking industry to employ men, through both the Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington-Expansion Corporation. “I know,” he said, “that St. Francois and surrounding counties offer a big reservoir of men that are anxious to work. The reasons Mr. Poore chose this area could be a sound base for any company looking for capable, dependable, loyal employees.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0