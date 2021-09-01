Farmington well 17 shows high manganese level

The Farmington Public Works Department issued a statement Tuesday regarding manganese in well 17, which supplies water to the industrial park area around Progress Road in the southwest corner of Farmington on Overall Road.

"As soon as city staff became aware of the high test results, well 17 was taken offline," said Public Works Director Larry Lacy. "The well will remain offline until adequate test results have shown the water from well 17 to be consistently safe."

A public notice accompanying Lacy's statement, said manganese is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, soil, water and air. It is commonly found in foods such as nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, and green leafy vegetables. It is also found in drinking water.

Manganese is an essential nutrient and drinking water concentrations above the lifetime Health Advisory (HA) are not necessarily harmful to a majority of the population.

According to Lacy, early last month Well 17 was acid-treated to remove an iron bacterium. The well was flushed until the water was clear and was then put back online. On July 13, annual testing of the well was performed, and it passed all of the tests conducted except those for manganese and toluene.