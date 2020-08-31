Farmington will host development conference

This story was originally published in the Friday, Aug. 3, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. –Editor
A downtown Development Conference that will bring important state officials to Farmington is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Long Memorial Hall. David Berger, community development specialist for the University Extension in Farmington said, “The conference is designed to attract businessmen and community leaders from across the Southeast and Central Missouri regions.” He went on to explain that this is one of a series of regional meetings that will explore the issue of downtown development.
Organized by the University Extension Council, the conference will focus on the development and maintenance of healthy downtown areas. Participants will be better able to utilize the principles of Main Street to improve their local downtown areas.
Conference objectives include:
•Improving technical skills of participants.
• Providing useful resource materials.
• Developing a network of people interested in downtown development.
• Providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences.
•Identifying common needs and ideas for future programs.
Scheduled to open the conference is John Gulick, coordinator of the Missouri Main Street Program. Gulick is expected to explain the state program that provides technical assistance to a limited number of communities. The Missouri Main Street Program outlines a four-pronged attack on downtown revitalization and maintenance. Communities that use the approach build a program that addresses promotion, design, economic restructuring and organization of the downtown business.
A representative of the city of Washington, Missouri is slated to address the conference and provide a case study for consideration.
A panel discussion at lunch will feature Farmington’s Bill Krekeler and Willa Dean Meyer speaking on the ways Farmington promotes itself and the downtown area.
Afternoon sessions will feature Ray Lenzi of the University of Missouri speaking on “Economic restructuring for downtown development. Mark Miles of the Department of Natural Resources will present information on “design issues and historic preservation in downtown districts.”
Following those presentations, a walking tour of downtown Farmington is scheduled.
The conference is scheduled to conclude following a 7 p.m. presentation of “success stories: by representatives from Bonne Terre and Fredericktown.
Jim Dismuke, Farmington’s director of economic development, said Wednesday, “Many communities look up to Farmington. We’re happy to be hosting this important conference.”
A conference fee of $25 per participant will be charged. The price includes lunch and dinner.
