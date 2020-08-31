Farmington will host development conference

Scheduled to open the conference is John Gulick, coordinator of the Missouri Main Street Program. Gulick is expected to explain the state program that provides technical assistance to a limited number of communities. The Missouri Main Street Program outlines a four-pronged attack on downtown revitalization and maintenance. Communities that use the approach build a program that addresses promotion, design, economic restructuring and organization of the downtown business.

A representative of the city of Washington, Missouri is slated to address the conference and provide a case study for consideration.

A panel discussion at lunch will feature Farmington’s Bill Krekeler and Willa Dean Meyer speaking on the ways Farmington promotes itself and the downtown area.

Afternoon sessions will feature Ray Lenzi of the University of Missouri speaking on “Economic restructuring for downtown development. Mark Miles of the Department of Natural Resources will present information on “design issues and historic preservation in downtown districts.”

Following those presentations, a walking tour of downtown Farmington is scheduled.

The conference is scheduled to conclude following a 7 p.m. presentation of “success stories: by representatives from Bonne Terre and Fredericktown.