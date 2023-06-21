Farmington Police have charged a woman with felony burglary, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, and trespassing. According to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, on May 27, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Sixth Street for a burglary.

The homeowner told police she was at home when a woman — later identified as Cheri Beyersdofer, 31, of Farmington — allegedly entered her residence through an unlocked back door. Police were told Beyersdofer was wearing all black and carried a black bag. The homeowner reportedly told police she was able to push Beyersdofer out the back door after announcing she was armed. Beyersdofer allegedly ransacked and stole items from the homeowner’s garage before entering the home.

The statement says while police were investigating the burglary, a woman called and said an unfamiliar woman was sitting in her car outside her home on Boyce Avenue. When police responded, they were reportedly able to determine the unfamiliar woman in the car was Beyersdofer. In the car with Beyersdofer was a black and green bag that allegedly contained merchandise connected to a theft that had occurred earlier in the day on Perrine Road.

According to police, Beyersdofer admitted to stealing the merchandise in the bag. A witness to the theft of the merchandise in the bag reportedly recognized Beyersdofer from a photo. The homeowner on Sixth Street also allegedly recognized Beyersdofer from a photo as the woman who had entered her home.

After initially appearing at the St. Francois County Courthouse on May 30, Beyersdofer waived initial arraignment, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday. Beyersdofer is out on bond with special conditions, including GPS monitoring, blood, breath, and urinalysis test, and no contact with alleged victims.

A review of Beyersdofer’s case history on Missouri Case Net shows several drug-related convictions and a peace disturbance conviction. All of the convictions resulted in fines and/or probation. Beyersdofer was not on probation at the time of the burglary.