Farmington woman recalls breast cancer experiences

The news Brown received from her doctor wasn’t at all what she had hoped for.

“The ultrasound came back that I had a cancerous lesion there. There were two spots that they had noticed,” she said. “Your immediate reaction when you hear that ‘cancer’ word — it’s just like your life flashes in front of your eyes. It’s the 'C' word. I thought about the girls and that I’d had a wonderful, blessed life and I wanted to continue it.

“So, John and I were like, ‘Well, you know what? This is what we’re dealing with. This is our deck of cards, so let’s just move forward and get things taken care of.’ This was in like October, in the fall … October, November … and we went in to get things done before the end of the year because we were also thinking financially that we had already met our deductible, so we wanted to get anything done before the end of the year.”

Brown’s doctor wanted to perform surgery and so she went to a radiation oncologist who wanted to do his own biopsies.