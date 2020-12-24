Farmington woman wins $100,000 on Scratchers ticket

Connie Skaggs cashed in a winning lottery ticket and decided to use her winnings to buy two of the Missouri Lottery’s new transparent “Holiday Cash” Scratchers game. After scratching the winning numbers on one of those tickets, the Farmington woman began to scratch the prizes and could not believe what she saw.

“I got numb all over, and I didn’t believe it” she said. “My mind said, ‘that’s not real.’”

She had uncovered the game’s first $100,000 top prize.

“I had my husband check the ticket and he said, ‘Baby, you won the big one!’”

“It is life-changing for us,” she added. “Missouri Lottery is real! I don’t know who says you can’t win on them, but you can!”

Skaggs plans to use some of her winnings to help her kids.

“Holiday Cash” is the first clear Scratchers ticket from Missouri Lottery and has more than $5.2 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Barn 2, 1750 W. Columbia St., in Farmington.