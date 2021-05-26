Farmington World War II hero remembered

At 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, Rigdon’s ship, the Leopoldville left Southampton on the nine-hour trip across the English Channel to Cherbourg, France with Rigdon’s division on board. At 5:54 p.m. the German submarine U-486 launched a torpedo at the Leopoldville. Unfortunately, Sgt. Rigdon’s Company F was in the exact location where the torpedo struck. His body was never recovered.

Schmidt provided a case study on the errors committed and geographic conditions that led to the sinking of the Leopoldville. He explained that the crossing from Southampton to Cherbourg was in a wider area of the channel, necessary because both were deep water harbors required for large troop ships such as the Leopoldville.

“It probably gave the enemy submarines more room to navigate in a larger expanse of water,” Schmidt said. “And perhaps the captain didn’t follow the protocol for zigzagging. One of the rescue vessels had ordered the Leopoldville to drop anchor because they were afraid it would run into some mines in the vicinity.

"An injured vessel could be towed to port where it could be protected and save lives, but by dropping anchor, she couldn’t be moved, so there was a greater loss of life. The Christmas holidays had an effect on the amount of attention given to the situation.