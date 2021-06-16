Farmington youth wins 'director's choice' in contest

A Farmington student has won the Director's Choice award, in the virtual youth art contest — Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks.

Arianna Luna of Farmington, 15, created a digital interpretation of Pickle Springs for the contest that celebrates Earth Day. The contest was open to young people ages pre-K through 12th grade during the month of April.

More than 200 young artists submitted artwork, ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, photography, pencil sketches, watercolors, Lego sculptures and digital art.

A panel of Missouri State Parks judges had the fun, but difficult, task of selecting the first, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions in four age categories. Carol Comer, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, selected the Director’s Choice Award grand prize winner.

In addition to Luna winning the Director's Choice Award, the winning artists by age category are:

5 and under: Gwendolyn Rood, St. Charles, 1st Place; Asher Walton, Eldon, 2nd Place; Cole Skiles, Villa Ridge, 3rd Place; Nora Reynolds, Liberty, Honorable Mention; Judah Nelson, Jefferson City, Honorable Mention.