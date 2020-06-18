Farmingtons across nation similar in personality

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 11, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
“Farmington is a friendly town with opportunities for recreation, industry, education and commercial enterprises. The residents enjoy meeting people and welcome visitors all year. It has long been known as a clean and attractive town, with scenic beauty all around. It is also a growing community enhanced by its people who are industrious, progressive and alert to every opportunity to continue and improve their heritage of culture and education for all.”
“Farmington has a sizeable nucleus of small manufacturing operations…”
“Schools are among the best in the state…”
“Farmington was founded in the early 1800s.”
“Health facilities have advanced steadily throughout the years from home remedies used during the early days in the present vast system of public health services… including special programs for health and mental services… There are several fine hospitals in the surrounding area…”
“The same growth has been shown in the newspaper field. Farmington is now serviced by two…”
“There are many opportunities for business to serve the expanding agricultural sector. Good possibilities exist for light industry as well. There is plenty of water and power…”
“A good place in which to raise a family…”
“Farmington is more than a century old, with a heritage of natural beauty, healthful environment and peaceful living.”
The above read like excerpts from a brochure describing Farmington, Missouri, but in reality, they were taken from various sources describing Farmingtons all over the United States. There are 18 in all, located in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and of course, Missouri.
A few weeks ago, a letter went out with an attached form, asking the people of all the Farmingtons to provide us with information about their community. The response has been good, although not complete at this date.
All the Farmingtons, like Farmington, Mo., seem to have been named because of their agricultural influence. Some are still the business, educational and cultural centers for vast farming areas and have grown into large cities. Others which are close to large cities have become almost completely surrounded by more and more communities and are now suburbs for metropolitan cities.
Most, however, are quiet little communities such as the one of which the person who prepared the questionnaire stated: “We haven’t much here — peace and quiet — but we love it.”
That seems to be the feeling of most of the Farmingtons we’ve heard from. Perhaps people living in a basically Farmington community demand this atmosphere. Putting seed in the ground, nurturing it and watching it grow requires a peaceful temperament, as nature refuses to be rushed in most cases.
The biggest problem to writing our series is just where to begin. Shall we do our Farmngton’s in alphabetical order by states? By size? By geographic location — perhaps west coast to east coast? Well, we have made the decision, and next week we will begin with Farmington, Maine, the farthest easternmost Farmington in the U.S.A. and work across to Farmington, California.
Along with Farmington, Maine, interesting information about other Farmingtons in America’s original 13 colonies will be noted.
Two more stories will follow taking geographically the Midwest and West.
