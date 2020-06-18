Farmingtons across nation similar in personality

“A good place in which to raise a family…”

“Farmington is more than a century old, with a heritage of natural beauty, healthful environment and peaceful living.”

The above read like excerpts from a brochure describing Farmington, Missouri, but in reality, they were taken from various sources describing Farmingtons all over the United States. There are 18 in all, located in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and of course, Missouri.

A few weeks ago, a letter went out with an attached form, asking the people of all the Farmingtons to provide us with information about their community. The response has been good, although not complete at this date.

All the Farmingtons, like Farmington, Mo., seem to have been named because of their agricultural influence. Some are still the business, educational and cultural centers for vast farming areas and have grown into large cities. Others which are close to large cities have become almost completely surrounded by more and more communities and are now suburbs for metropolitan cities.