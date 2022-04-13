Farmington's Al Shinn to report for Giants spring training

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 27, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press – Editor

Allen Shinn, 17-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Shinn of Route Three, Farmington, who signed a baseball contract with the New York Giants last fall, will leave for spring training in Melbourne, Florida, “within the next few weeks to open his Major League Baseball career.

Al, a southpaw pitcher scored some 20 victories in the past two summers of baseball, playing with the Farmington American Legion baseball team, and lost only two games in regular play. He averaged two or more strikeouts per inning.

He was signed with the Giants last September by Bob Martin, one of New York’s top scouts. Shinn at the time was not only the youngest player signed by Martin, but the scout also said that he was signed for an undisclosed bonus, which at the time was reported to have been one of the largest ever signed by the scouter.

Shinn completed one semester at the University of Missouri before dropping at midterm to begin to prepare for his first season of Major League ball playing. Martin told the big left-hander he would start spring training this year at Melbourne and after that Al would go to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he will play ball for a Giant minor league team. If he shows up better than expected in spring training, Al may be moved up to a higher class of ball playing.

At the time Shinn signed with the Giants, he had been approached by five other major league clubs: the New York Yankees, St. Louis Browns, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Braves and Chicago White Sox.

Allen graduated from Farmington High School in 1951. During his stay in high school, he played football and basketball and was outstanding on the track field, especially on the shot-put. He holds the county record for this event. His all-around athletic ability made him an athlete to be admired as he entered all sports and made good in all fields and events.

