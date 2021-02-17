 Skip to main content
Farmington's Company ‘D’ in recruiting campaign
Farmington's Company 'D' in recruiting campaign

The following story appeared in the Feb. 7, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The first and second platoon of the local Company “D” are bringing to a close a successful recruiting campaign, bringing their enlisted strength up to 64 men. Both the platoons tied with 11 new recruits. The Company will bring the recruiting campaign to a close with an Army supper at a local restaurant, week after next.

Many World War veterans and former servicemen have made complimentary remarks about the high morale and skill shown by the men in only four drills. Captain Napier, backed by 10 years’ experience in the U.S. Marines, and also as an officer in the Arizona National Guard. He has the respect and confidence of every officer and man in Company “D,” and they feel that they are indeed lucky to have an officer of this high caliber as their company commander.

Many of the boys that expect to be called for selective military service within the next year are taking advantage of the opportunity to learn to soldier, in one of the top companies of the Reserve Military Force and are enlisting in Company “D.” Members who enlist and are called for selective service are given an honorable discharge. The experience gained here places them far ahead of the ordinary recruit and gives a wonderful chance for promotion.

Monday night the men of the company were measured for their uniforms, which with a rifle, will be furnished free of charge by the state.

There is no pay for drill. All enlistments are for purely patriotic reasons. Any red-blooded American that can pass the physical examination, stand two-and-one-half hours of good stiff drilling each Monday night at the Long Memorial building in Farmington which are held at 7:30 p.m., can be enlisted. Due to orders raising the company strength to 75, we have vacancies for about 11 men, after these are signed, any others wishing to enlist will be forced to place their name on a waiting list. As this is an active unit of the Reserve Military Force of Missouri, no playboys or temporary thrill-seekers are wanted.

Breaking News