Farmington's Farmers Market returns

"They can see the farmers' dedication to farm work and how that comes about from seed to their dinner table. I think there's a side of it where people are looking for a healthier approach to putting food on their tables for their families. They're looking for organic foods and homegrown foods. It tastes better and its healthier for you. There's not so many hands. They know where their food, or their product, or their baked good is coming from. They're actually getting to meet those people there.

"Bring your family out. It's a great experience. It's something you can do on the weekend. There's no obligation to purchase. It's fun to get out and see all the different things people can make and produce from their own farms and homes. It's just a great tradition to add to your family. We want people to know we're here down at the VFW parking lot and we would love to have people come out and experience it."

Cox added that there are advantages for food producers and crafters who participate in the farmers market as well.