Farmington's 'Spring Clean Up Week' set for April 4-7

The city of Farmington has announced its annual Spring Clean-Up Week will take place April 4-7. 

The pick up schedule is Ward One: Monday, April 4; Ward Two: Tuesday, April 5; Ward Three: Wednesday, April 6 and Ward Four: Thursday, April 7.

"City crews will begin at 7:30 a.m. each morning," said Public Works Director Larry Lacy. "Please have rubbish in containers at the curb or in the alley. We will not take anything your trash service takes, such as trash bags, cardboard boxes, or items in garbage cans.

"No leaves, limbs, brush, lumber, shingles, siding or construction waste products will be picked up. We will not take anything larger than two men can handle. Appliances must have compressors removed. If we are unable to complete a ward in a single day, we will finish the following day.

"Please check to see what ward you are in, and leave all rubbish by the curb on your specified morning, no later than 7:30 a.m. There is no call-back. Please be prompt putting out your Spring Clean-Up items."

Lacy added that tires may be taken to the Street Department, 210 Industrial Drive, on Friday, April 8 for a fee of $4.00 per tire, whether mounted on wheel or not. The city will only accept passenger car and light truck (pickup) tires.

