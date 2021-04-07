Farr named new St. Joseph School principal

He is optimistic about making connections with the families and parishioners at St. Joseph. The move will also allow Farr and his family to be closer to some of their extended family and allow them to spend more time together.

Farr is excited about leading St. Joseph Catholic School. He said his top priority is “always to ensure that we are goal-oriented and that we (students, faculty and parents) stay focused on God.”

He said his journey in his faith has been one that has definitely led him to where he is today.

“I have met some of my best friends throughout my time in Catholicism,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to making many more friends.”

He added, “Everything I have been blessed with in life has come from God and through him.”

Although being a school principal can be stressful at times, Farr said he always wants what is best for the students and everyone involved in their education.

“Your life is an occasion, rise to it,” he said, quoting Dustin Hoffman from “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium.” It’s one of his favorite quotes and words by which he lives.