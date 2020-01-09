{{featured_button_text}}
FATALITY
File photo

A Farmington man died Tuesday afternoon when his car went off an embankment and fell onto railroad tracks in Flat River. Flat River Police Chief Curtis Thurmond said that a 1982 Ford Thunderbird driven by Gary D. Rice, 28, of 225 Trimfoot in Farmington, was traveling westbound on Highway 32 near High Street.

Rice’s vehicle was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle was airborne for 72 feet before striking an embankment on the side of the railroad tracks. After striking the embankment, the vehicle fell 27 feet to the railroad tracks.

Rice was pronounced dead on arrival at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center by assistant coroner Mark Allen. Rice died on his 28th birthday. (This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 5, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser.)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments