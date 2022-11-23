FBLA attends first Missouri fall conference in Columbia

The first ever Missouri FBLA Fall Conference was held on October 27-28 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia, Missouri.

The conference provided a way for more Missouri FBLA members to afford and participate in a conference. Several members of Farmington’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended the conference, along with more than 250 members from across the state. Attendees participated in breakout sessions about leadership, FBLA Competitive Events, Chapter Management, and networking.

The keynote speaker for the conference was Bryant Collier, who was also the keynote speaker for the National Fall Leadership Conferences in Denver and Orlando this fall. He is a Georgia native who travels the country empowering and encouraging leaders to never give up on their journey to success. In addition to Collier, management from Chick-Fil-A and Silver Dollar City, as well as the Missouri State Officers, created a full agenda of relevant breakout sessions.

“The fall conference was an amazing experience to network with fellow FBLA members from around the state, and to truly ignite our leadership," said senior TJ Benoist. "I’m so excited to bring what we learned in Columbia back home to lead our chapter to success."

Senior Cadence King said, “The fall conference was a great place to meet new people. It was especially fun to be around others who enjoy FBLA, all while going to workshops that were motivating us towards success.”