FBLA students recognized at national conference

Farmington High School’s Future Business Leaders of America participated in the 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC). Farmington students competed in four events with senior Samantha Warren receiving national recognition for placing in the Top 10 in the Business Communications event. According to FHS FBLA sponsor Carolyn Strobl, the award is part of the National Awards Program — better known as competitive events.

In addition to the competitive events, Farmington FBLA was recognized for accomplishing two national challenges in 2020-21 — Super Sweeps and Nonstop November.

NLC was held virtually June 29 through July 2, with more than 12,000 participants across the country participating. This event, which connected middle school, high school, and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions, and networking provided students with the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards. FBLA-PBL has forged partnerships with industry leaders to underwrite competitive events and scholarships for students achieving national ranking.

