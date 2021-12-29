FBLA students tour Bold Spoon Creamery

On Nov. 15 — the day that Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recognizes National Enterprise Day — Farmington FBLA members visited Bold Spoon Creamery where they learned the process of starting a business through the guidance of its owner, Rachel Burns.

Bold Spoon Creamery opened at the start of quarantine. Burns shared her inspiring story of creating a startup through unforeseen circumstances with the students.

The first batch was made in 2017 when one of her husband Corey’s college friends brought his family over for a summer swim. From her garden in the backyard, Burns grabbed some mint to make a batch of mint ice cream for her friends as a perfect way to end a summer day.

The next two years saw several more batches — all with garden mint — all for visitors in the summer. By the spring of 2019, friends who had by then tried her ice cream loved every bite. At this point, she began tinkering with ingredients, brainstorming combinations, and writing down her original recipes. The flavors the creamery sells today are the product of creativity, trial and error, and food-science knowledge, courtesy of her brother who is a lifelong chef, and a lot of reading.

In early 2019, "The Spoons" were born. They are are a group of Burns' close friends who serve as official and volunteer taste testers. Once she announced her intention of starting an ice cream business, The Spoons were all in.

In the months that followed, Burns invited The Spoons over for adult ice cream socials, which included tasting multiple flavors, with the flavor unannounced as to not sway their opinions, populating surveys, and a variety of wines as palate cleansers of course.

In the fall of 2019, Burns began sending samples to her son in college. Within days his friends converged around his room hoping to get a scoop of the homemade treat. It had become so popular that one of his friends thought it was reasonable to knock on his door at 2 a.m. trying to get a taste. After capturing the taste buds of both demographics, it became clear that it was time to go all-in.

Today, Burns is a consultant by day and confectioner by night. She has chosen to follow her passion and create Bold Spoon Creamery with a mission to bring a little scoop of joy to everyone’s day.

Burns was receptive to questions and compassionately shared her business insight with the curious students. Chapter members were excited to learn about the making of premium farm-to-bowl ice cream, receiving generous samples, and enjoying the beautiful grounds of Bold Spoon Creamery.

