The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for December 2019.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 256 calls during the month, compared to 278 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspections, 114 alternative response vehicle, 50 incidences of simultaneous calls and 24 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to 10 structure fires last month, for a total of 72 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 57 calls year to date.
The department responded to 11 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 165 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 131 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 167 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 2,430 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,994 calls year to date.
The department responded to 55 other types of calls last month, for a total of 720 to date. Last year, the department had responded to 647 calls year to date.
The department responded to 13 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 166 date. Last year the department had responded to 164 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
Dec. 1 – The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 9 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 11 – The City of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 17 – Fire prevention and education program provided for the Cub Scouts at the station.
Dec. 17 – The Designing Women quilt group held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 17 – The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 19 – The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 19 – The St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Dec. 30 – NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.
