0 comments

Farmington FD issues monthly report

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its service report for last month.

 File photo

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for January 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 224 calls during the month, compared to 288 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 111 alternative response vehicle, 26 incidences of simultaneous calls and 12 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to four structure fires last month, for a total of four year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 9 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 12 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 25 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 153 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 153 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 195 calls year to date.

The department responded to 43 other types of calls last month, for a total of 43 to date. Last year, the department had responded to 38 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 12 date. Last year the department had responded to 21 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

Jan. 8 – The city of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 13 – A fire prevention and education program was provided to the Visions of Hope staff in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 14 – The Mineral Area Gem & Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 15 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 20 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 21 – The Designing Women quilt group held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 21 – The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 22 – The Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 27 – NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Jan. 29 – The Mineral Area Baseball Sports League held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

