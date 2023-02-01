February's Women's Connection theme 'Keep Them Rolling'

The February Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

This month’s special feature is Lauren Martinez, who will talk about the history and unique culture of Discount Tire, whose motto is “Making Dreams Come True.” The theme of her presentation is “Keep Them Rolling.”

Whether you are single or married, you know it is important to be comfortable knowing your car is in good condition to drive. She will discuss the varied services offered by the company as well as important automotive wheel and tire maintenance tips for owners, with special tips for women.

Martinez grew up in St. Peters, Missouri, but moved to Farmington in May of last year to be close to family. Since she had experience in automotive service — and enjoyed it — she applied at Discount Tire, which was set to open in a short time.

She started there when they opened in July, working as a technician, as all new employees do. However, within a short time, due to her automotive and people skills, was promoted to one of the three assistant manager positions.

When asked what it is that she enjoys about her job, Lauren said that it is definitely “helping people,” which fits well with another company motto, “Caring people do the right thing.”

The day’s second guest will be Mary Ann Paille, a Christian speaker who speaks to women’s groups as nearby as her home base in Imperial, Missouri, and as distant as Cluj, Romania.

Near or far, Paille’s goal is always the same — to encourage women to be all that God has created them to be. If she can get them laughing while she’s at it, so much the better. Her presentation will cover what can be fashioned with broken bits and pieces of people’s lives when put in God’s very capable hands, a topic she calls “Beautiful Building .“

To make your reservation/cancellation for the $10 catered brunch, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Sandy at 573-518-4647, by Friday, Feb. 10.