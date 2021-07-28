Feeding Farmington's kids

“Every school year, usually around March, is when I start getting what I think I’m going to use for the next school year,” she said. “I put the bids out there for people to bid on. We usually bid out our food items, non-food items, bread and milk. I give them a month or so to look at them and send them back to me by a certain date.

Once a month, a truck contracted through DESE also makes a delivery.

“Not only do we get the distributor that comes in once a month, at some point we’ll get a truck from the government which is based on Title money and also based on our lunch trays,” she said. “Whatever we sell or give out during the school year is based on how much money we get from the government to get free government food, which is chicken, vegetables and some fruits. I have to plan that out too — what we are going to use — and try to use our money the best way I can to get the most we can out of it.”

Surprises

With the size of the district, Crites noted that chaotic conditions are sometimes created when they have to make changes on the fly.