Felix Vallé House State Historic Site to host Rural Heritage Day

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site to host Rural Heritage Day

During Rural Heritage Day, Saturday, Oct. 22, demonstrators will be at the Felix Vallé State Historic Site between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. showcasing crafts and trades such as historical cooking, weaving, spinning, musketry, smithing, woodworking and more. The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Celebrate the wide array of history from 1750 to 1950 with the team members at Felix Vallé State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, during Rural Heritage Day.

Demonstrators will be on site showcasing crafts and trades such as historical cooking, weaving, spinning, musketry, smithing, woodworking and more. In addition, the lower level of the house will have costumed staff and be open for self-guided tours. This event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

