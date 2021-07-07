Felix Valle House to host information meeting

Representatives of Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend an informational meeting starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8, about the Felix Valle House State Historic Site. The meeting will be held at the Dr. Shaw House Gallery located at 198 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the historic site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

