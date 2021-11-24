'Festival of Trees' coming to Centene

CASA of the Parkland will be holding an expanded version of their annual Festival of Trees Friday and Saturday at the Centene Center.

This is the second year for the event. Last Christmas the uniquely decorated Christmas trees were on display at Long Memorial Hall in downtown Farmington.

"We are going to open up the silent auction on Thanksgiving Day so families can view the trees online before the festival opens on Friday," said JoAnna Watts, executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). "We will close the auction at 8 p.m. Saturday at the end of the event."

“It will be a virtual silent auction, so people can take these home with them to enjoy,” she said. “All of the proceeds go directly to CASA of the Parkland. It stays here to give our local children in foster care that have been abused or neglected a powerful voice in court, at school and in our community by helping recruit and provide support to our CASA volunteers.”

Watts believes the Festival of Trees is a "great way" for families to kick off the holiday season.

“On display will be 20 seven-foot-six-inch fully decorated, uniquely designed Christmas trees and 10 tabletop trees,” she said.

Added to this year's event will be 10 gingerbread houses that will also be on display. Watts explained that all of the trees and houses are designed by community businesses, schools and organizations.

“It’s free to the public to come and view the trees,” she said. “We are going to have a sweet shop; free children’s activities, like an elves workshop for ornament decorating; and letter writing to Santa.

"There will be live music from the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, and on Saturday morning, First State Community Bank will be having Santa for their junior savers. The Farmington Theater Guild will also be recording Christmas stories.”

Additionally, Watts said areas will be set up for families to take photos with holiday backdrops.

The Festival of Trees will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The winners of the silent auctions will be able to pick up their trees and houses after 1 p.m. Sunday. Winners of the large trees will have free delivery available within a 20-mile radius of the Centene Center.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.