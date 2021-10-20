FFA officers take first place at competition

Farmington FFA’s team of seven officers competed in the Sept. 20 annual area Rituals Competition and finished with a first place win.

The competition consists of the officers performing formal FFA opening and closing ceremonies used at official meetings before a panel of judges. The judges score each officer team on their official dress (uniform), opening and closing ceremony accuracy, officer speaking parts, voice and poise.

Competition is tough and placement can come down to something as simple as standing up and sitting down in unison. Many factors go into performing well at the rituals contest. Therefore, practice makes perfect!

Farmington FFA’s officer team received first place at the competition out of several other officer teams around the area. They worked hard for their accomplishment by perfecting their opening and closing ceremonies down to the last detail.

Daily practices in the weeks leading up to the competition allowed for them to fix any mistakes and make sure their timing was precise. Each officer that competed agreed that all of the time they had spent practicing was well worth it for the first place win.

