FFD issues monthly report

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for March 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 181 calls during the month, compared to 328 calls over the same period last year. There were no fire safety inspections, 52 alternative response vehicles, 13 incidences of simultaneous calls and 6 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 15 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 15 calls year to date.
The department responded to 10 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 33 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 55 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 79 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 394 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 640 calls year to date.
The department responded to 64 other types of calls last month, for a total of 154 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 119 calls year to date.
The department responded to 20 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 49 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 57 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
March 5 – The Mineral Area Gem & Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department.
March 6 – The fire department conducted a fire prevention program and tour for a group of 10 home school students.
March 9 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
March 11 – The city of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
March 12 – The fire department conducted a radio communication class for department staff in the fire department meeting room.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!