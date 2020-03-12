FFD issues monthly report

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for February 2020.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 240 calls during the month, compared to 279 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 98 alternative response vehicle, 44 incidences of simultaneous calls and 21 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of seven year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 17 calls year to date.
The department responded to 11 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 23 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 39 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 162 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 315 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 393 calls year to date.
The department responded to 47 other types of calls last month, for a total of 90 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 83 calls year to date.
The department responded to 17 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 29 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 35 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
Feb. 3 – St. Francois County Junior Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 4 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 5 – The National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 10 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 11 – The Mineral Area Gem & Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 13 – The city of Farmington Public Works Department held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 14 – The Deaf Community held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 15 – Summerfield Estates held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 18 – The city of Farmington Water Department held a training class in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 18 – The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 19 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 20 – The fire department conducted a fire prevention and education program at the firehouse for the Window Tree Daycare.
Feb. 23 – The fire department conducted a CPR training class for ABC Daycare in the fire department meeting room.
Feb 24 – NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.
Feb. 26 – The Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.