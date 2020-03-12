FFD issues monthly report

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for February 2020.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 240 calls during the month, compared to 279 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 98 alternative response vehicle, 44 incidences of simultaneous calls and 21 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of seven year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 17 calls year to date.

The department responded to 11 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 23 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 39 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 162 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 315 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 393 calls year to date.

The department responded to 47 other types of calls last month, for a total of 90 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 83 calls year to date.

The department responded to 17 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 29 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 35 calls year to date.