The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of April 2023.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Kyle Carter, the department responded to 328 calls during the month, compared to 255 calls over the same period last year. There were nine fire safety inspections, 194 alternative response vehicles, and 62 incidences of simultaneous calls.

The department responded to no structure fires last month, for a total of six for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 22 calls.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 38 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 58 calls.

The department responded to a total of 125 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 518 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 714 calls.

The department responded to 141 other types of calls last month, for a total of 498 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 165 calls.

The department responded to 47 mutual aid calls last month, for a total of 103 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 126 calls.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

4-1 4-H held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-1 PR event at the New Heights Church on Flat River Road.

4-4 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-5 Department of Mental Health held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-6 Department of Mental Health held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-6 PR event at the Superior Children’s Center at Centene.

4-6 Mayday class was held in the fire department training room.

4-7 Department of Mental Health held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-11 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-11 Public Safety meeting was held in the fire department training room.

4-11 Mineral Area Gem held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-12 Marine Corp held an organizational meeting in the fire department training room.

4-13 Safety Meeting held in the fire department training room.

4-14 Mock Accident at Farmington High School.

4-18 Mineral ARea Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-20 Firehouse tour for a private school from Illinois.

4-20 Civic Center Lifeguard training was held in the fire department training room.

4-23 Girl Scouts held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-25 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-26 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-27 Marine Corp held an organizational meeting in the fire department training room.