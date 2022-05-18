FFD issues report for April

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of April 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 255 calls during the month, compared to 222 calls over the same period last year. There was one safety inspection, 137 alternative response vehicles, 39 incidences of simultaneous calls, and six incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 22 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 58 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 43 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 154 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 714 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 375 calls year to date.

The department responded to 56 other types of calls last month, for a total of 165 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 193 calls year to date.

The department responded to 25 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 126 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 53 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

4-1 3664 changed smoke detector batteries at the townhouses on Windsor Lane.

4-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-2 3661 attended a fire prevention program at the Courthouse Annex.

4-4 Fire prevention program presented to the Window Tree Preschool.

4-6 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-11 Master Gardeners held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-12 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-12 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-12 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-14 Safety Meeting held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-14 Girl Scouts held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-19 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-19 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-21 Fire safety inspection at Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Ave.

4-23 Pediatric CPR class provided to ABC Schoolhouse and Childcare Center in the fire department training room.

4-26 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-27 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

4-29 Mock Accident conducted at the Farmington High School.

4-30 Women of Today held a meeting in the fire department training room.

