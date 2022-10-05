FFD issues report for August 2022

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of August 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 264 calls during the month, compared to 274 calls over the same period last year. There were nine fire safety inspections, 155 alternative response vehicles, 35 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 11 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to two structure fires last month, for a total of 37 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 49 calls year to date.

The department responded to 13 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 98 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 97 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 174 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,425 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 1,130 calls year to date.

The department responded to 62 other types of calls last month, for a total of 394 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 318 calls year to date.

The department responded to 23 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 220 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 111 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

8-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-3 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-9 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-9 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room

8-9 Public Safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

8-9 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-10 Captain Mattina, Captain Turner, and Lieutenant Jackson assisted SFCAD with CPR skills evaluations at North County Elementary School.

8-13 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-16 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-16 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-16 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-23 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-24 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

8-30 Assisted with the Back to School Bash at Engler Park.