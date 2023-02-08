The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of December 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 322 calls during the month, compared to 290 calls over the same period last year. There were 12 fire safety inspections, 191 alternative response vehicles, 53 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 17 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 59 for the year. In 2021, the department responded to a total of 57 calls..

The department responded to 16 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 154 for the year. In 2021, the department responded to a total of 146 calls.

The department responded to a total of 207 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 2,182 for the year. In 2021, the department responded to 1,798 calls.

The department responded to 68 other types of calls last month, for a total of 604 for the year. In 2021, the department responded to 629 calls.

The department responded to 26 mutual aid calls last month, for a total of 316 for the year. In 2021, the department responded to 202 calls.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

Dec. 1, 2: Car seat technician course held in the fire department training room.

Dec. 7: National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 8: Safety Meeting held in the fire department training room.

Dec. 13: Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 13: Public safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

Dec. 13: Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 15: Battle of the Badge blood drive held.

Dec. 20: Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 20: Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 27: State Fire testing conducted in the fire department training room.

Dec. 27: Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Dec. 28: St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.