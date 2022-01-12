FFD issues report for December

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of December 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 290 calls during the month, compared to 143 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 116 alternative response vehicles, 53 incidences of simultaneous calls, and eight incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to one structure fire last month, for a total of 53 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 60 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 145 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 141 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 183 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,799 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 813 calls year to date.

The department responded to 64 other types of calls last month, for a total of 625 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 582 calls year to date.

The department responded to 27 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 210 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 185 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

12-1 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-2 – Fire evacuation drill at 2000 Progress Dr.

12-2 – Boy Scouts held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-3 – Krekeler's Christmas Parade

12-7 – Fair board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-9 – Safety meeting held in the fire department meeting room.

12-9 – Boy Scouts held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-13 – Departmental staff meeting in the fire department training room.

12-14 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-14 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-16 – Battle of the Badges Blood Drive held in the fire department meeting room.

12-20 – Mineral Area Search and Rescue held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-28 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

12-28 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0