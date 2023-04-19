The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of February 2023.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 236 calls during the month, compared to 254 calls over the same period last year. There were 14 fire safety inspections, 154 alternative response vehicles, and 35 incidences of simultaneous calls.

The department responded to two structure fires last month, for a total of 4 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 14 calls.

The department responded to six vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 15 for the year. In 2021, the department had responded to a total of 28 calls.

The department responded to a total of 117 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 254 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 376 calls.

The department responded to 102 other types of calls last month, for a total of 247 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 76 calls.

The department responded to nine mutual aid calls last month, for a total of 39 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 68 calls.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

Jan. 30-Feb. 3 – Lt. Matt Jackson attended CERT Program Manager and Train-the-Trainer at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Feb. 1 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 1 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 3 – New Station dayroom furniture was delivered and installed at the Fire Station.

Feb. 7 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 9 – Safety Meeting was held in the fire department training room.

Feb. 10 – Farmington Fire Department conducted a CPR class for the Farmington Police Department.

Feb. 11 – Farmington Fire Department assisted SFCAD with the Save Your Sweetheart event at the Memorial United Methodist Church.

Feb. 14 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 14 – Public Safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

Feb. 14 – Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 16 – Farmington Fire Department conducted a CPR class for the Farmington Police Department.

Feb. 18 – Summerfield Condo Association held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 21 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 21 – Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 22 – Greater Heights attended a fire department station tour.

Feb. 22 – Attended school lunch at St. Paul Lutheran School.

Feb. 22 – Farmington PD held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 22 – St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 23 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

Feb. 26 – Farmington Fire Department conducted a CPR class for the Farmington Library staff.

Feb. 28 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.