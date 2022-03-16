FFD issues report for February

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of February 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 254 calls during the month, compared to 135 calls over the same period last year. There were three no safety inspections, 104 alternative response vehicles, 43 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 12 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to one structure fire last month, for a total of 14 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 16 calls year to date.

The department responded to 13 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 28 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 15 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 181 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 376 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 89 calls year to date.

The department responded to 33 other types of calls last month, for a total of 76 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 104 calls year to date.

The department responded to 26 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 68 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 25 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

2-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-2 Bear Creek Kids (4H) held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-8 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-8 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-8 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-9 Fire Department interviews held in the fire department training room.

2-10 BJC safety training held in the fire department meeting room.

2-11 Fire Department interviews held in the fire department training room.

2-11 3664 attended the Special Needs Prom at the Centene Center

2-15 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-15 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-16 Fire Department Lieutenant interviews held in the fire department training room.

2-17 Livestock Committee held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-22 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-23 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-24 Livestock Committee held a meeting in the fire department training room.

2-28 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

