FFD issues report for July

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of July 2021.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 287 calls during the month, compared to 147 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 121 alternative response vehicles, 61 incidences of simultaneous calls and 6 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 50 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 35 calls year to date.
The department responded to 10 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 86 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 81 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 200 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 942 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 578 calls year to date.
The department responded to 68 other types of calls last month, for a total of 378 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 333 calls year to date.
The department responded to 12 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 87 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 97 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
7-6 Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-6 PR event for Miss Duncan.
7-7 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-8 Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-12 The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-13 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-13 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-13 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-14 Fire Safety Inspection at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, 1565 Ste. Genevieve Ave.
7-15 Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-15 Safety Meeting held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-16 Fire Safety Inspection at Quality Inn, 1400 W. Liberty St.
7-19 Mineral Area Search and Rescue held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-20 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-21 Fire Safety Inspection at St. Francois Manor, 1180 Old Jackson Rd.
7-22 Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-23 Fire Safety Inspection and Fire Drill at Community Manor, 783 Weber Rd.
7-26 Active Shooter Training at the Centene Center.
7-27 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-27 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
7-27 Active Shooter Training at the Centene Center.
7-28 Active Shooter Training at the Centene Center.
7-29 Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.