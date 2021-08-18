FFD issues report for July

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of July 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 287 calls during the month, compared to 147 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 121 alternative response vehicles, 61 incidences of simultaneous calls and 6 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 50 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 35 calls year to date.

The department responded to 10 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 86 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 81 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 200 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 942 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 578 calls year to date.

The department responded to 68 other types of calls last month, for a total of 378 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 333 calls year to date.