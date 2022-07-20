FFD issues report for June 2022

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of June 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 271 calls during the month, compared to 287 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 148 alternative response vehicles, 36 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 10 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of 30 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 40 calls year to date.

The department responded to nine vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 75 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 71 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 180 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,061 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 738 calls year to date.

The department responded to 41 other types of calls last month, for a total of 279 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 318 calls year to date.

The department responded to 35 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 182 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 81 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

6-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-1 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-2 Girl Scouts held a meeting in the fire department training room

6-3 Country Days train display in the fire department engine bay.

6-4 Country Days train display in the fire department engine bay.

6-5 Country Days train display in the fire department engine bay.

6-6 Master Gardener held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-8 Farmington Summer School fire station tour

6-9 Safety meeting held in the fire department training room

6-10 Fire safety inspection at Quality Inn, 1400 West Liberty St.

6-11 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-11 Flag was flown over Columbia St. for the Fallen Heroes Motorcycle Ride.

6-14 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-14 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-14 Fire safety inspection at Sure Stay, 1625 W. Columbia St.

6-14 Fire safety inspection at Super 8, 930 Valley Creek Dr.

6-14 Public Safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

6-14 Crews participated in the Elks Flag Day Ceremony at the Farmington Elks Lodge.

6-14 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-17 Sprayed children with water for the Farmington Summer School field day.

6-21 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-21 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-22 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-25 Flag was flown for a funeral procession at Karsch Blvd / Highway OO

6-28 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-28 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

6-30 Brockmiller Construction held a meeting in the fire department training room.