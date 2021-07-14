FFD issues report for June

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of June 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 287 calls during the month, compared to 136 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 149 alternative response vehicles, 39 incidences of simultaneous calls and 12 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 45 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 76 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 61 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 191 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 742 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 529 calls year to date.

The department responded to 65 other types of calls last month, for a total of 310 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 275 calls year to date.