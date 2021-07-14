FFD issues report for June

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of June 2021.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 287 calls during the month, compared to 136 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 149 alternative response vehicles, 39 incidences of simultaneous calls and 12 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 45 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.
The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 76 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 61 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 191 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 742 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 529 calls year to date.
The department responded to 65 other types of calls last month, for a total of 310 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 275 calls year to date.
The department responded to 8 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 75 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 83 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
6-1 – Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room
6-2 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-3 – Station Tour Summer School, 3rd graders.
6-3 – Safety meeting held in the fire department meeting room.
6-3 – Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room
6-8 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-8 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-9 – Trail of Tears Genealogy held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-10 – Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-11 – Station Tour Summer School, 2nd graders.
6-12 – CPR Class for the Centene Daycare.
6-12 – Firehouse tour for private party.
6-14 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-14 – Farmington Elks Flag Ceremony.
6-15 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-17 – Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-18 – PR Event at Truman Learning Center.
6-22 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-22 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
6-24 – Faith Ministries held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.