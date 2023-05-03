The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of March 2023.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 276 calls during the month, compared to 268 calls over the same period last year. There were 10 fire safety inspections, 276 alternative response vehicles, and 43 incidences of simultaneous calls.

The department responded to two structure fires last month, for a total of 6 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 17 calls.

The department responded to eight vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 23 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 43 calls.

The department responded to a total of 139 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 393 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 560 calls.

The department responded to 110 other types of calls last month, for a total of 357 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 109 calls.

The department responded to 17 mutual aid calls last month, for a total of 56 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 101 calls.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

March 1 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room

March 2 – Staff participated in NWS Weather Spotting class at the Centene Center

March 5 – Annual Pigeon meeting held in the fire department training room.

March 6 – Master Gardners held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 8 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 9 – Safety Meeting was held in the fire department training room.

March 10 – Lifeguard CPR training was conducted in the fire department training room.

March 12 – Girl Scout meeting was held in the fire department training room.

March 13 – Liquor Server training held in the fire department training room.

March 14 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 14 – The Public Safety meeting was held in the fire department training room.

March 14 – Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 16 – Garden Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 20 – Part-time firefighter interviews were held in the fire department training room.

March 21 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 21 – Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 22 – St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 23 – Heartsaver CPR class was conducted in the fire department training room.

March 24 – Lifeguard CPR training conducted in the fire department training room.

March 25 – CPR class was conducted in the fire department training room.

March 27 – Part-time firefighter interviews were held in the fire department training room.

March 28 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 29 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

March 30 – Heartsaver CPR class was conducted in the fire department training room.