FFD issues report for March and April

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the months of March and April 2021.
March Report
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 222 calls during the month, compared to 181 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspections, 101 alternative response vehicles, 26 incidences of simultaneous calls and three incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to seven structure fires last month, for a total of 23 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.
The department responded to 14 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 35 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 26 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 143 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 236 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 411 calls year to date.
The department responded to 42 other types of calls last month, for a total of 135 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 156 calls year to date.
The department responded to 16 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 42 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
3-2 Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-8 Fire Safety inspection at the Juvenile Detention Center, 1140 Old Jackson Road.
3-8 Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-9 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-9 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-9 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-16 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-17 – Fire Safety inspection at Maplebrook Assisted Living and The Arbors, 520 Maple Valley Drive.
3-23 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-23 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
3-29 A-Shift conducted a firehouse tour.
April Report
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey reported that the department responded to 222 calls during the month, compared to 99 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspections, 95 alternative response vehicles, 33 incidences of simultaneous calls and 13 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of 29 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 20 calls year to date.
The department responded to 14 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 49 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 42 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 143 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 379 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 437 calls year to date.
The department responded to 47 other types of calls last month, for a total of 182 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 188 calls year to date.
The department responded to 12 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 54 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 57 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
4-1 Met with SFC Health Department to discuss future vaccination efforts and our role.
4-6 Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-8 Fire Safety inspection at Papa Murphy's, 603 W. Karsch Blvd.
4-10 Members assisted with the MoNG / Health Department Vaccination Clinic at Startek.
4-12 The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-13 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-13 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-13 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-15 Safety meeting held in the fire department meeting room.
4-15 City of Farmington Mechanics interviews conducted in the fire department meeting room.
4-15 SCBA function test conducted by Leo M Ellebracht.
4-16 Members assisted with a Health Department mini vaccination clinic at the Leadington VFW.
4-20 Observed Camelot Nursing Center's fire evacuation drill.
4-20 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-22 Fire Safety inspection at the Juvenile Detention Center, 1140 Old Jackson Road.
4-23 Participated in the Farmington High School Mock Accident.
4-25 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
4-27 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.