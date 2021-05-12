FFD issues report for March and April

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the months of March and April 2021.

March Report

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 222 calls during the month, compared to 181 calls over the same period last year. There were two fire safety inspections, 101 alternative response vehicles, 26 incidences of simultaneous calls and three incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to seven structure fires last month, for a total of 23 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 35 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 26 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 143 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 236 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 411 calls year to date.

The department responded to 42 other types of calls last month, for a total of 135 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 156 calls year to date.