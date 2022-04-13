FFD issues report for March

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of March 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 222 calls during the month, compared to 268 calls over the same period last year. There was one safety inspection, 131 alternative response vehicles, 53 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 10 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of 17 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 23 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 43 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 29 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 184 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 560 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 232 calls year to date.

The department responded to 33 other types of calls last month, for a total of 109 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 146 calls year to date.

The department responded to 33 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 101 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 41 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

3-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-2 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-7 Fire Safety inspection at Super 8 Hotel, 930 Valley Creek Drive.

3-8 Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-8 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-8 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-10 Livestock Committee held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-10 Safety Meeting held in the fire department training room.

3-15 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

3-15 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

