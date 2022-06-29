FFD issues report for May 2022

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of May 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 271 calls during the month, compared to 268 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 143 alternative response vehicles, 47 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to two structure fires last month, for a total of 24 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 32 calls year to date.

The department responded to eight vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 66 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 56 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 167 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 881 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 547 calls year to date.

The department responded to 73 other types of calls last month, for a total of 238 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 253 calls year to date.

The department responded to 21 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 147 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 73 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

5-1 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-4 – St. Joseph Preschool and Pre-K station tour.

5-4 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-10 – Stitchery Group held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-10 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-10 – Public Safety meeting held in the Fire Department training room.

5-10 – Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-12 – Safety Meeting held in the Fire Department training room.

5-17 – Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-17 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-19 – Girl Scouts held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-24 – Stitchery Group held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-24 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-25 – Fire Safety Inspection at Crown Pointe Lodge 4275 Hunt Rd.

5-25 – St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the Fire Department training room.

5-26 – Station tour for 14 children.

