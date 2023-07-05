The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of May 2023.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Kyle Carter, the department responded to 271 calls during the month, compared to 266 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 189 alternative response vehicles, and 35 incidences of simultaneous calls.

The department responded to five structure fires last month, for a total of 11 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 24 calls.

The department responded to eight vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 46 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to a total of 66 calls.

The department responded to a total of 119 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 637 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 881 calls.

The department responded to 113 other types of calls last month, for a total of 611 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 238 calls.

The department responded to 21 mutual aid calls last month, for a total of 124 for the year. In 2022, the department had responded to 147 calls.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

5/2 Station tour for first grade students.

5/2 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/3 Station tour for first grade students.

5/9 PR Event at the Special Olympics at Farmington High School.

5/9 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/9 Public Safety meeting was held in the fire department training room.

5/9 Mineral Area Gem held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/11 Safety Meeting held in the fire department training room.

5/11 City Training was held in the fire department training room.

5/12 PR Event at First Steps Daycare

5/16 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/16 PAT Station tour.

5/16 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/19 Provided a move-up to Big River Fire with four personnel.

5/19 Civic Center Lifeguard training was held in the fire department training room.

5/22 PR Event at the American Legion Hall for the Boy Scouts.

5/25 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/26 City training was held in the fire department training room.

5/26 Duty Crew assisted with lifeguard training at the Civic Center.

5/30 4-H held a meeting in the fire department training room.

5/31 EMS Crew stationed at the fire house.

5/31 4-H held a meeting in the fire department training room.