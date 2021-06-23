FFD issues report for May

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the months of May 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 269 calls during the month, compared to 97 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 97 alternative response vehicles, 29 incidences of simultaneous calls and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 37 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 21 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 61 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 49 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 172 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 551 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 480 calls year to date.

The department responded to 64 other types of calls last month, for a total of 246 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 224 calls year to date.