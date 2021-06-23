FFD issues report for May

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the months of May 2021.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 269 calls during the month, compared to 97 calls over the same period last year. There were three fire safety inspections, 97 alternative response vehicles, 29 incidences of simultaneous calls and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
The department responded to eight structure fires last month, for a total of 37 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 21 calls year to date.
The department responded to 12 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 61 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 49 calls year to date.
The department responded to a total of 172 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 551 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 480 calls year to date.
The department responded to 64 other types of calls last month, for a total of 246 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 224 calls year to date.
The department responded to 13 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 67 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 67 calls year to date.
Dated items listed for the reported month are:
5-4 Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-5 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-6 Drive through PR event at Truman Learning Center.
5-10 The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-11 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-11 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-11 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-12 Fire Safety Inspection at SEMMH, 1103 Weber Road.
5-13 Safety meeting held in the fire department meeting room.
5-13 Faith Ministries held a meeting in a fire department meeting room.
5-14 PR event at Roosevelt School.
5-18 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-20 Faith Ministries held a meeting in a fire department meeting room.
5-21 Reinspect Maplebrook Assisted Living, 520 Maple Valley Drive.
5-23 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-25 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-25 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.
5-26 Reinspect SEMMH, 1103 Weber Road.
5-27 Faith Ministries held a meeting in a fire department meeting room.