FFD issues report for November

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of November 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 284 calls during the month, compared to 141 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 121 alternative response vehicles, 36 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 8 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to three structure fires last month, for a total of 56 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 51 calls year to date.

The department responded to 15 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 130 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 125 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 181 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,616 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 753 calls year to date.

The department responded to 58 other types of calls last month, for a total of 561 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 488 calls year to date.

The department responded to 27 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 152 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 171 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

11-2 Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-3 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room

11-4 Boy Scouts held a meeting in the fire department meeting room

11-6 Parkland Toy Run.

11-8 Installed smoke detectors at Butterfield Gardens.

11-9 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-9 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-9 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-10 Fire safety inspection at SEMCTC.

11-10 Safety meeting held in the fire department meeting room.

11-11 Boy Scouts held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-15 Ground ladder testing at the station

11-15 Mineral Area Search and Rescue held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-16 Apparatus pump testing at the station.

11-16 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-16 Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-23 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department meeting room

11-23 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-23 Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

11-24 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

