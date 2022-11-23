FFD issues report for October 2022

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of October 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 286 calls during the month, compared to 253 calls over the same period last year. There were six fire safety inspections, 165 alternative response vehicles, 48 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 12 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to six structure fires last month, for a total of 47 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 53 calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 125 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 116 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 189 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,811 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 1,434 calls year to date.

The department responded to 51 other types of calls last month, for a total of 489 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 507 calls year to date.

The department responded to 26 mutual aid calls in the last month, for a total of 271 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 148 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

10-1 St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-3 Parkland Master Gardeners held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-4 3665 participated in a pre-school fire prevention drive-by at Truman Learning Center.

10-4 3665 attended a fire prevention program at Head Start.

10-5 National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room

10-5 Crews provided a firehouse tour for youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

10-7 ESO training conducted for officers in the fire department training room.

10-8 3665 participated in a Ride to Remember.

10-8 3665 participated in a fire safety event at Lowe's.

10-10 3665 attended a fire prevention program at the United Methodist Church.

10-11 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-11 Public Safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

10-11 Crews provided a firehouse tour for the Cub Scouts.

10-11 Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-11 A-Shift attended a pipeline safety training held at the Centene Center.

10-11 Safety Meeting held at the fire department training room.

10-14 3665 attended a fire prevention program at St. Paul's Lutheran School.

10-18 Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-20 3661 attended the health fair at US Tool Group.

10-23 Girl Scouts held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-25 Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-26 Crews provided a firehouse tour for a home school group.

10-26 St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

10-28 Assisted US Tool Group with a fire drill for both 1st and 2nd shifts.