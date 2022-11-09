FFD issues report for September 2022

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of September 2022.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 283 calls during the month, compared to 199 calls over the same period last year. There were 12 fire safety inspections, 182 alternative response vehicles, 34 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 11 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to four structure fires during the month, for a total of 41 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 51 calls year to date.

The department responded to 13 vehicle accidents during the month, for a total of 111 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 102 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 197 medical emergencies during the month, for a total of 1,622 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 1,270 calls year to date.

The department responded to 44 other types of calls during the month, for a total of 438 year to date. Last year, the department responded to 461 calls year to date.

The department responded to 25 mutual aid calls during the month, for a total of 245 year to date. Last year the department had responded to 121 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

9/1 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/7 – National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department training room

9/8 – Safety Meeting held in the fire department training room.

9/9 – Open Heart Assembly of God Church utilized the fire department training room and parking lot to host their Heroes BBQ.

9/10 – 3,690 people participated in a PR "Heart Event" at Farmington Walmart.

9/13 – Firefighter interviews held in the fire department training room.

9/13 – Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/13 – Public Safety meeting held in the fire department training room.

9/13 – Mineral Area Gem Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/14 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/15 – St. Francois County Livestock Committee held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/17 – Crews displayed both duty trucks at the Elks Family Picnic.

9/20 – Threads of Friendship held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/20 – Mineral Area Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/22 – CPR class held for four civic center employees in the fire department training room.

9/23 – Participated in the Kindergarten Safety Day at Truman Learning Center.

9/24 – CPR class held for nine Maplebrook employees in the fire department training room.

9/27 – Stitchery Group held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/27 – Friendly Quilters held a meeting in the fire department training room.

9/28 – Fit for Duty testing for new hires at the training tower.

9/28 – St. Francois County Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department training room.