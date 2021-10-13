FFD issues report for September

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of September 2021.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 199 calls during the month, compared to 109 calls over the same period last year. There was one fire safety inspection, 106 alternative response vehicles, 25 incidences of simultaneous calls and seven incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to two structure fires last month, for a total of 51 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 41 calls year to date.

The department responded to five vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 101 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 100 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 140 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 1,271 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 655 calls year to date.

The department responded to 42 other types of calls last month, for a total of 457 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 419 calls year to date.